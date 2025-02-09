Jacks Sweep Storm. Win 6-5 Saturday Night

February 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - Following a five-goal performance on Friday night the Muskegon Lumberjacks (25-11-3-4, 57 pts.) put up six goals including a commanding four goal first enroute to a 6-5 win over the visiting Tri-City Storm (18-20-2-1, 39 pts.)

Scoring was opened halfway through the first period by Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead. Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) took the puck in the far side corner and slid it towards the area behind the net for Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA). A little pop pass to the low slot found Spitznagel with enough space to fire a one-timer into the net for his 9th goal of the season.

Just under a minute later the Jacks added another goal to double the lead. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) got the puck from the far side of the ice to the top of the crease where Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) tried tucking the puck in the post, but was shutdown. Despite missing out on the goal Ryabkin picked up an assist by giving the puck to Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) for an easy shot to the back of the net from the near side circle.

A few minutes later at the 14:24 mark the same trio added another goal to extend the lead to 3-0. Deputy sent the puck up the near side of the ice to Lawrence in the neutral zone. A nice move between his own legs sent Lawrence into the offensive zone leading a 2-on-1 rush with Ryabkin. Lawrence used a little sauce pass to find Ryabkin on the far side of the lot who pulled the puck to his backhand as he cut towards the near side and slid it across the goal line.

It took just :12 seconds for the Jacks to strike again to make it 4-0. Skating in his 100th career USHL game Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) won the center ice faceoff and got the puck on the nearside of the ice from Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL). Galanek worked his way into the offensive zone and ripped a shot into the far side corner of the net for his team leading 17th goal of the season.

Tri-City responded in a big way with a pair of goals before the end of the period to cut the deficit in half heading into the first intermission. The first goal came at the 15:56 mark from Cameron Springer who converted a breakaway opportunity with a back hand shot into the top corner of the net. A similar goal came at the 18:49 mark for Charlie Pardue for his 4th goal of the season.

Nolan Roed scored a shorthanded goal at the 10:02 mark of the second period to bring the score to within a single goal, but Deputy added a goal of his own to regain the 2-goal advantage for the Jacks. Galanek sent the puck out of the Muskegon zone up the near side wall for Spitznagel who continued it down the ice for Deputy. A tap around the defenseman got the puck for Deputy alone on a breakaway for a wrist shot under the glove of the netminder for his third point of the night.

The Storm scored another two goals in the third period to tie the game 5-5 late in regulation. The first came from Colby Woogk on a long shot from the near side of the blue line at the 8:55 point of the frame. Paul Bloomer tied the game with just about five minutes left in regulation with a power play goal.

Before long the Jacks found themselves with a power play of their own and used the opportunity to regain the lead 6-5. Lawrence won a faceoff back to Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) on the far side circle. After a quick game of pass with Deputy on the far wall, Veilleux slid a pass across the slot to Ryabkin on the near side for a big one-time blast to the back of the net for his second goal, third point of the night.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (12-5-2-3) earned the win for the Lumberjacks with 20 saves on 25 shots against. Ryder Fetterolf (0-1-0-0) made his USHL debut in the crease for the Storm and earned the loss on his record with 25 saves on 31 shots against.

Next week the Jacks have Friday night off before heading to USA Hockey Arena for a date with the USNTDP Under-17 Team. Game time and broadcast information can be found by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com.

