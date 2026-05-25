Jack Thomas on Home Soil for Fort Wayne!!!
Published on May 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video
Indy Eleven won the penalty shootout to earn the extra point against Fort Wayne FC after playing to a 2-2 draw in regulation as Aodhan Quinn and Bruno Rendón scored for the visitors while Taig Healy and Jack Thomas scored for the hosts at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium in Group 4 play of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2026
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