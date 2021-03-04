Jack Sadek Assigned to Greenville

March 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman Jack Sadek has been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Sadek, 23, made his AHL debut with Ontario on February 6 and scored his first career AHL goal on February 12 versus Tucson.

The ECHL sophomore returns to Greenville after appearing in seven games earlier this season and tallying one assist. Sadek played his rookie season in 2019-20 with the Allen Americans and produced 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 61 games. Sadek finished second on Allen in rookie scoring and third in the ECHL in scoring by rookie blueliners.

Prior to turning pro, the Lakeville, Minnesota native played 125 games for the University of Minnesota from 2015-19. In his NCAA career, Sadek totaled 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) from the blueline.

Greenville will kickoff a five-game road swing tomorrow and open a three-game series with the Rapid City Rush in South Dakota. Puck drop from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.