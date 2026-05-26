UFL Orlando Storm

Jack Plummer's Numbers Speak for ThemselvesOne Pick All Season. FIFTEEN Touchdowns.

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video


Jack Plummer's numbers speak for themselves Ã°Å¸"Ë

One pick all season. FIFTEEN touchdowns.

Check out the Orlando Storm Statistics

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United Football League Stories from May 26, 2026


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