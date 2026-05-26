Jack Plummer's Numbers Speak for ThemselvesOne Pick All Season. FIFTEEN Touchdowns.

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Jack Plummer's numbers speak for themselves Ã°Å¸"Ë

One pick all season. FIFTEEN touchdowns.







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