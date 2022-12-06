Jack Patterson, Ontario Tech Captain, Signs with Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have signed F Jack Patterson.

Patterson played the last six seasons with the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks (USports). During their most recent season, he logged 13 points (6g, 7a) in 13 games, as well as served as team captain.

Hailing from Bedford, N.S., Patterson represented Team Canada in Russia during the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade.

To make room for Patterson, the Marksmen have waived forward Austin Albrecht.

Team captain Taylor McCloy has also returned from the SPHL Family Leave list and is immediately returned to the active roster.

Finally, D Corey Tam has signed a second PTO after completing five games on his first PTO.

