Jack O'Leary Puts Ink to Paper for Another Season in Norfolk

Published on July 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce F Jack O'Leary has re-signed for the 2026-27 season.

O'Leary, 26, is set to enter his second full season of professional hockey following a stellar rookie season in Norfolk. The Smithtown, New York native was one of only two players on the Admirals' roster to dress in all 72 games (McDougall being the other) while tying Manitoba Moose-signed forward Jaydon Dureau for 2nd in total points with 47 (16 goals / 31 assists). O'Leary began his pro career in Norfolk at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, suiting up in six regular-season games and earning his first career assist, followed up with nine games in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs with one goal and two assists in the post-season.

Prior to his tenure in Norfolk, O'Leary played his NCAA hockey at Cornell University and wore the 'A' as the team's alternate captain in his Junior and Senior years.

"Jack has provided our team with a dynamic energy that we've not seen from most other players," said head coach and GM Jeff Carr. "He's a big asset to our team due to his combination of speed and tenacity to stay at the same pace through long shifts due to his elite conditioning. He's a big-time player in big-time moments."

"I'm very grateful to be back in Norfolk for this year," said O'Leary. "It's truly a special place to play, in an unbelievable city. I can't wait to get back in front of the best fans and bring back some playoff hockey to the Scope."

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7 pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05 pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Click HERE for more information about ticket plans for this upcoming season







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