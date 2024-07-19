Jack McGlynn: 2024 Paris Olympics

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union star Jack McGlynn has been selected to represent @TeamUSA the 2024 Paris Olympics! Hear more about his journey as Gomez sits with @mls studio talent in preparation for the Summer edition of the Olympic Games.

