Jack Hextall Highlights
Published on June 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video
Check out the Youngstown Phantoms Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Youngstown Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Sign Hair to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement
- Phantoms Sign Drouin to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement
- Phantoms Sign Oleksiienko to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement
- Phantoms Sign Brøngel-Larsson to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement
- Phantoms Bow out of 2026 Playoffs with 2-1 Loss in Game 4