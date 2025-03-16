Jack Hannah with 4 Goals vs. San Diego Seals

March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Though his team fell to the Seals, @vegasdesertdogs' Jack Hannah put up a 4-goal game!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.