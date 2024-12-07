Sports stats



Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Jack Hannah vs. COL Hero HL

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Jack Hannah was on for the @vegasdesertdogs with 4 goals and 3 assists in a loss to Colorado.
