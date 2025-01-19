Jack Hannah PUTS ON a SHOW for Sold out Crowd!
January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Jack Hannah put on a SHOW in front of the home crowd, scoring 3 goals with 5 assists as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs took down the San Diego Seals 12-10.
