NLL Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Jack Hannah Impressive Hat Trick in Close Loss

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Jack Hannah put the Las Vegas Desert Dogs ON HIS BACK with a 4-goal performance in a loss to Calgary.
