Jack Berry Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

April 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen are proud to announce that goaltender Jack Berry has been named this week's Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for his back-to-back wins against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Berry was in the net for both victories against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, both 4-1 triumphs on home ice. In those games, Berry made 36 saves on 38 combined shots on the weekend and was an instrumental part in holding the Ice Flyers to under two goals in back-to-back nights for the first time all season. For the weekend Berry posted a .947 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average.

Berry and the Rivermen are en route to Pensacola, Florida where the Rivermen will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs. Game One will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 pm. Game Two and Game Three (if necessary) will be in Peoria at Carver Arena on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 at 7:15 and 4:15 pm respectively.

