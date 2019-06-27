J.T. Perez rejoins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP J.T. Perez has rejoined the Kernels from Elizabethton. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Perez appeared in one game for the Kernels this season at Peoria on June 10th where he allowed two walks and struck out one over 2 IP. He was selected by the Twins in the 29th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25 with four players currently on the injured list and one player on the temporary inactive list.

The Kernels continue a seven-game homestand tonight at 6:35 PM vs. Wisconsin with the gates opening at 5:00 PM. The current homestand continues through Monday, July 1st.

