J.R. Avon Joins Lehigh Valley

October 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have activated forward J.R. Avon from injured reserve and have loaned him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Avon, 20, is a 6'0â³ forward from Peterborough, Ontario entering his first season of professional hockey. Avon impressed at Flyers Development Camp via an invitation as an undrafted prospect. He signed an entry-level contact with the Flyers on September 22, 2021.

Avon missed the bulk of Prospect Camp and Training Camp due to a PCL sprain in his left knee that was announced on September 16, 2023.

He scored 29-31-60 in 59 games last season for the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League and then added 9-6-15 in the postseason in 23 games. Avon helped Peterborough to its first OHL title in 17 years and later scored the overtime-winning goal in a Memorial Cup tiebreaker game to advance Peterborough to the semifinals. In 179 career OHL games, Avon scored 62-77-139.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday night with their first away game of the season when they travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a Sunday matinee at 3:05 p.m. against Springfield featuring Trick-or-Treat on the concourse and a Costume Parade on the ice at the intermission.

UPCOMING -

Friday, October 20 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, October 21 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, October 22 (5:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

UPCOMING

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (OPENING WEEKEND!!)

Friday, October 20 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, October 21 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, October 22 (5:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com

Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.