Iyana Martín Carrión Is Selected No. 7 by the Portland Fire!
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
Back like they never left
The Portland Fire select Iyana Martín Carrión in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026
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