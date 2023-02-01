Ivashkin Named FPHL Player of the Month

SYRACUSE- The Federal Prospect's Hockey League has named Black Bears Forward Nikita Ivashkin, January's Player of the Month.

During the first month of the year, Ivashkin played in all 8 games, recording 9 goals and 10 assists, averaging 2.3 point per game. Ivashkin also recorded 5 multi-point games, including two 4-point games at home inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The 23- year-old is from Ramenskoye, Russia and is in his second year as a member of the Black Bears. Nikita was named the FPHL Rookie of the Year last season, along with Forward of the Year as well.

