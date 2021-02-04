It's Y'All-entine's Day in the Tri-State

FLORENCE, KY - This February, the Florence Y'alls mascot, Y'all Star, is teaming up with Bean Haus Bakery & Café to offer fans a fun Valentine's Day gift for that special someone. Y'all Star will be driving around town delivering Valentine's Day Packages on February 12, 2021.

Y'all Star Valentine's Visit includes 2 vouchers for 2 VIP tickets to any 2021 Y'alls home game and a GIANT Bean Haus Happy Valentine's Day Cookie! Y'all Star will deliver this to the house or office of your special someone. Delivery location must be within the 41042, 41018, 41017 or 41011 zip codes.

The Y'alls are offering another Valentine's Day package for those individuals looking for a fun date night this summer. The Y'all-entines Date Night package includes a voucher for 2 VIP tickets to any 2021 Y'alls home game, a voucher for a 6-inch Bean Haus Baseball Cookie from the Y'alls Dessert Den to redeem at a game and a Y'all or Nothing Seal Essential Tee.

Both Valentine's Day packages also include 2 coupons for a Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit courtesy of our friends at Wendy's!

Limited Y'all Star Valentine's Visits available so purchase soon! Y'all-entines Date Night packages will be on sale through February 15.

Individuals who are interested in purchasing a Valentine's Day package can visit florenceyalls.com for more details.

