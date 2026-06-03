It's World Bicycle Day! What a Moment from 2017
Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
OKC Energy FC YouTube Video
In 2017, Michael Harris executes a perfect flip throw-in that finds it way to Miguel Gonzalez for a powerful bicycle kick. ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 - No. 1
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