It's Throwback Thursday

In case you haven't heard the news, Mariner utility man Dylan Moore will be re-joining the AquaSox this series on a rehab appearance. He is scheduled to play for Everett on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It's Thursday and we are one day closer to the Weekend! But hey, why not start today? Tonight we will be celebrating Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. Tonight is also another BECU Family Night. Frogs and their families will have the opportunity to buy $7.00 Field Reserved tickets, while supplies last! What a Steal!!

Our Opponent Dog this week is sure to make you HOLLA!! Check out the Spokane Indians Jala-Cream Onion Dog! Our Spokane spin on the Seattle classic! A hot dog covered in cream cheese, diced onions, crispy fried onions, and jalapenos. Try it all homestand long at our Franks on 3rd concession stand! It goes perfectly with our new, always popular "Beer Bat." Try one today!

Tickets are available now on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today and see your Frogs take on the Spokane Indians!

