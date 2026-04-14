"IT's THOR, DROPPING THE HAMMER!!!"
Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Loudoun United FC and Louisville City FC played to a 3-3 draw at Segra Field on Friday night in a contest that saw both sides hold leads and Loudoun's Thorleifur Úlfarsson strike twice for the hosts before Evan Davila earned a point for LouCity with a second-half equalizer.
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