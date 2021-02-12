It's Official: Indians Move to High-A in 10-Year Agreement

February 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are excited to announce the organization has accepted a Player Development License with Major League Baseball to be the Colorado Rockies High-A affiliate. The ten-year agreement secures Spokane as a Rockies affiliate as part of Major League Baseball's newly formed Player Development System.

"We are ecstatic to officially partner with the Colorado Rockies organization and bring long season baseball back to the Inland Northwest," said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club. "Our priority remains providing affordable family entertainment and high-quality baseball for fans in our region. We look forward to the next decade as partners with the Rockies."

"The Colorado Rockies organization is thrilled to call Spokane home for our High-A Minor League club," said Zach Wilson, Colorado Rockies Assistant General Manager for Player Development and Farm Director. "We are excited to bring talented players and tremendous baseball to the region as well as positively impacting the community."

A schedule for the 2021 season is still being developed by Major League Baseball, and is expected to be announced in the near future.

Under this new Player Development System, High-A teams are projected to play 132 games, meaning 66 home games at Avista Stadium.

The next chapter of Spokane Indians baseball will be played in the newly formed High-A West League. Although High-A is a change in classification for Spokane, the Indians will be facing many familiar foes. The Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants), Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners), Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks), Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels), and Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays) will join Spokane in the six-team league.

Ticket Options for the 2021 season to see your new-look Spokane Indians in action will be available soon. Representatives from the Spokane Indians will be reaching out to STCU Gold Glove Members when schedules become finalized. For more information on STCU Gold Glove Ticket Options click below.

STCU Gold Glove Ticket Options

This partnership with the Rockies marks the first time Spokane has been affiliated with Colorado, and the ninth different MLB affiliation in team history. For the previous 18 seasons, the Indians have been the Short-Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Indians Affiliation History Since 1958

2003-2020 Texas Rangers

1995-2002 Kansas City Royals

1983-1994 San Diego Padres

1982 California Angels

1979-1981 Seattle Mariners

1976-1978 Milwaukee Brewers

1973-1975 Texas Rangers

1958-1972 Los Angeles Dodgers

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.