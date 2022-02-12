It's Nickelodeon Night Tonight at the VBC

It's a Havoc GAMEDAY! Join the Havoc tonight as we throw it back to the 1990's with Nickelodeon Night featuring the Rugrats! The Pack will be sporting specialty Reptar themed jerseys that will be auctioned following the game benefitting Light the Lamp Foundation.

Tickets are moving fast for tonight's game, so get them while you can! Purchase yours by calling the Havoc office at 256-518-6160, online via Ticketmaster, or in-person a the VBC Box Office starting at 2:00pm!

GO HAVOC!

New VBC Bag Policy (Effective January 2022)

Beginning with the game on January 11th, 2022, the VBC has adopted a new bag policy for Havoc games. Only clear bags and clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" by 6.5") will be permitted. Diaper bags are still permitted but will be searched. Please arrive early to avoid delays.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is January 21st! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 1/21 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

