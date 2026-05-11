It's Me, a Mario!!

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Tyler Neville before and after activating Mario's super jump

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United Football League Stories from May 11, 2026

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