It's Game Day: Niagara River Lions Take on the Ottawa BlackJacks
Published on June 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Niagara River Lions News Release
It's Game Day Niagara, and your Niagara River Lions are on the road to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks. Niagara looks to bounce back in the final game of a three game road trip after a close loss to the Alliance on Friday.
Khalil Ahmad is getting closer to becoming the all-time leading scorer in CEBL History. Ahmad is now 4 points away from tying Ahmed Hill for the number one spot. Tune in this Sunday for the opportunity to witness CEBL History!
Cat's Caboose would like to welcome you back as the official team watch party for all away games this season. Don't miss a moment of the 2026 season by joining other River Lions fans in a great game-day atmosphere at Cat's Caboose!
If you can't make it to the watch party, you can still support the team from anywhere! Watch live on CEBL +, CBC Gem, or YouTube.
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 28, 2026
- It's Game Day: Niagara River Lions Take on the Ottawa BlackJacks - Niagara River Lions
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