It's "Black Friday" All Week Long When You Shop Bisons.com

November 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's that time of year again... time to give the gift of baseball and save big at Bisons.com. Our Black Friday WEEK Sale is here and now through November 27, not only do you SAVE 25%* when you shop Bisons.com, you can also receive FREE US DOMESTIC SHIPPING or pay just $24 SHIPPING TO CANADA on orders of $100 or more. All you need is the promo code BlackFriday22. >>>SHOP NOW

As if this past weekend's storm wasn't enough for you to stay inside and do your holiday shopping online, the Bisons Black Friday Week Sale can help you save big while you keep warm indoors! Just check out our incredible selection of Jerseys, Apparel and New Era On-Field Caps and SAVE 25% on your total order. And if you spend at least $100* when you fill out your holiday shopping list, you'll also receive FREE Domestic Shipping or pay just $24 on shipping your order to Canada.

There's no better time to get your holiday shopping done, so use the promo code BlackFriday22 and save big in the Bisons.com Online Shop!

Excludes prior sales, gift cards, Bisons x Marvel collection, Seasons of Buffalo Baseball Hardcover Book and clearance items. Order total must be $100 or greater before taxes to qualify for discounted shipping rates. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Promotion ends 11/27/22 at 11:59pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.