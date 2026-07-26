"IT's AOUMAICH, TO AOUMAICH!!!"

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC ended One Knoxville SC's five-game winning streak in league play by upsetting the first-place club with goals by Cesar Bahena, Jerry Desdunes, and Adam Aoumaich for a 3-2 victory on the road at Covenant Health Park, as Teddy Baker and Nicola Rosamilia scored for the hosts.







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