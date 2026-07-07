It's a Party at the Denver Summit: Meet Me at the Bus

Published on July 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







NWSL Summer of Soccer Content Creator Katlyn Stevens takes us along for the ride with friends as she attends the Denver USMNT Round of 32 Watch Party, gets an exclusive tour of the Denver Training Facility from Ally Brazier, and watches Denver Summit host the KC Current.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.