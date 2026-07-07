It's a Party at the Denver Summit: Meet Me at the Bus
Published on July 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
NWSL Summer of Soccer Content Creator Katlyn Stevens takes us along for the ride with friends as she attends the Denver USMNT Round of 32 Watch Party, gets an exclusive tour of the Denver Training Facility from Ally Brazier, and watches Denver Summit host the KC Current.
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