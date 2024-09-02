Sports stats



Calgary Stampeders

It's a House Call for Peyton Logan: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Calgary show signs of life late in the 4th quarter with a house call TD by Peyton Logan.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central