It's a House Call for Peyton Logan: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Calgary show signs of life late in the 4th quarter with a house call TD by Peyton Logan.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.