It's a Date: Storm Begin Battle with Fayetteville at Home on Wednesday

MOLINE, IL - Playoff hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center for the first time in five years Wednesday April 13th when the Quad City Storm battles the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is at 7:10, the first 1000 fans receive a black t-shirt and rally towel and fans can enjoy $1 beers.

The Storm is the #5 seed in the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs. The Marksmen secured the #4 seed with a win Saturday versus the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. Following the game Wednesday the Storm will travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina to battle the Marksmen on Friday April 15th and, if necessary, Saturday April 16th.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office. Wednesday's game will have a 'black-out' theme, inspired by the team's home black jerseys. In addition to the giveaways at the door, fans are encouraged to wear black t-shirts, jackets and jerseys.

