"IT WAS ONLY a MATTER OF TIME!!!"
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026
- Monterey Bay Football Club Sign Forward Riley Bidois for the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa's Delentz Pierre Called up by Haiti for Pre-World Cup Friendlies - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay FC and Bay Federal Credit Union Announce New Partnership for the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
- Tyson Espy Called up for U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Camp in Paraguay - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Heads to Laredo Heat FC in Round 1 of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LSC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup - Lexington SC
- Rowdies Add Brazilian Midfielder Mattheus Oliveira - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: FC Motown vs. Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Lexington SC Signs Jonathan Stout to 25-Day USL Championship Contract - Lexington SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. ASC New Stars - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Advances in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with 4-0 Win over San Ramon FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Indy Eleven Wins 3rd Straight U.S. Open Cup Opener - Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Battle Azteca FC in Open Cup, Ending with a Win 3-0 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- United Tops West Chester United SC to Move on in Open Cup - Loudoun United FC
- Detroit City FC Advances in U.S. Open Cup with Dominant 5-1 Win over Michigan Rangers FC - Detroit City FC
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