"IT IS a WORLD CLASS FINISH!!!!!"
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
A brace from Denys Kostyshyn, along with goals from Tumi Moshobane and Luan Brito, earned Athletic Club Boise its first-ever home win as the expansion club took down Westchester SC 4-0 at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.
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