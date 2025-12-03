Issa Rae Has Us SO HYPED for MLS Cup!

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Whiteboard out, whistle on. Issa Rae steps into coaching mode with one goal in mind: MLS Cup presented by @AudiUSA.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.