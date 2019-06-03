Isotopes Wrap up Homestand with 16-9 Win

June 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 16 (27-31), Aces 9 (23-34) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Despite plating 16 runs, the Isotopes did not connect on a home run ... Sam Hilliard led the team in hits, going 3-for-4 with four runs scored and a double ... Noel Cuevas led the Isotopes in RBI, knocking home three runs and recording a double ... Pat Valaika, Dom Nunez, Elliot Soto and Roberto Ramos each recorded two hits on the night.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez earned the win, allowing three earned runs in 5.0 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two while allowing three home runs ... David Holman surrendered three runs over his inning of work ... DJ Johnson allowed one run over 2.0 innings while Phillip Diehl also allowed a run during his inning on the hill.

TOPES TIDBITS: Sunday's game time of 3:55 minutes was the longest nine-inning game of the season for Albuquerque ... The Isotopes were 8-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

ON DECK: League-wide off day.

