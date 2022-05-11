Isotopes Walloped by Space Cowboys, 20-1

Albuquerque, NM - It was a night to forget for the host Isotopes. Visiting Sugar Land compiled 20 runs, 19 hits and seven home runs while holding Albuquerque (13-18) to three hits in a 20-1 victory in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

The Space Cowboys (13-18) pounded Zach Neal for five runs in the very opening frame as David Hensley connected on a two-run bomb before Alex De Goti launched a two-out, three-run homer.

In the fifth, Michael Papierski's three-run homer put Sugar Land in double digits before Lewis Brinson connected on a 458-foot clout in the sixth, a two-run shot to increase the rout to 13-0.

While the visitors were launching long balls, Space Cowboys starting pitcher Brandon Bielak was dialed in, allowing just two walks through five no-hit innings. Kyle Holder broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the sixth.

Sugar Land teed off against Logan Cozart in the seventh, scoring seven more runs on five hits, including homers by Scott Manea, Korey Lee and De Goti's second of the game.

Albuquerque avoided being shut out in the eighth inning. After singles by Ryan Vilade and Kyle Holder, Vilade came around to score on a Space Cowboys error.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque surrendered 20 or more runs in a contest for the ninth time in club history, and first time since a 21-10 loss vs. El Paso on May 20, 2019.

- The seven home runs surrendered were the second most ever by the Isotopes; they allowed eight on July 23, 2019 at Salt Lake. It tied for the most allowed in a home game; as they also gave up seven home runs on May 28, 2006 vs. Round Rock and Aug. 30, 2010 vs. Iowa.

- De Goti became the fifth opposing player to have a multi-homer contest against the Topes in 2022.

- Albuquerque tied their season-low with three hits; it also happened on April 5 at Oklahoma City and April 20 at Round Rock.

- This was the first nine-inning home game where the Topes did not collect an extra-base hit since May 25, 2021 vs. Oklahoma City.

- It was the second worst margin of defeat in Isotopes history, behind a 24-4 loss vs. Oklahoma on June 22, 2004.

- Since August 27, 2012, Albuquerque is 38-85 against the Houston Astros affiliate.

On Deck: Albuquerque will to get back on track tomorrow evening when right-handed pitcher Riley Smith will make the start in his Rockies organizational debut. Sugar Land is expected to counter with right-hander Shawn Dubin in a game that will get underway at 6:05 p.m. MT.

