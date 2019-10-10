Isotopes Release 2020 Schedule

October 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Albuquerque Isotopes have unveiled the 2020 schedule for the 18th season of Isotopes baseball.

The Isotopes' 140-game campaign will commence on Thursday, April 9 with a five-game series in Las Vegas.

The home slate features 70 games at Isotopes Park, beginning with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. when the Isotopes launch the season as the Mariachis de Nuevo México. It will be the first of six Mariachis games in 2020 (May 9, June 20, July 12, Aug. 15, Sept. 4), presented by Modelo Especial.

In addition to the six Mariachis dates, the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers, presented by Blake's Lotaburger, will return for the fourth consecutive season, taking the field on Aug. 22.

The Isotopes will host 14 postgame fireworks extravaganzas, including all 11 Saturday home games.

Other highlights of the home schedule include 34 weekend dates (the most since 2008) and home games on Mother's Day (May 10), Father's Day (June 21), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 7).

The season will feature 18 series over 12 homestands.

"In addition to adding a sixth Mariachis game to the schedule and our 14 fireworks shows, we've got some great promotions planned for 2020," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Opening Night can't get here soon enough!"

Albuquerque's 18th season concludes at home on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The 2020 campaign will mark the sixth season the Isotopes will play as the Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate.

The 2020 season will see a new team added to the Pacific Coast League as the New Orleans Baby Cakes have moved to Wichita, KS and will remain the Miami Marlins affiliate.

The Isotopes full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Season Tickets and Mini Plans for the 2020 season are on sale now. For information, call (505) 924-BALL or visit abqisotopes.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.