Isotopes Opening Night Set for this Tuesday

The Albuquerque Isotopes 2023 Home Opener is set for this Tuesday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park with several special pre-game ceremonies culminating with a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Salt Lake Bees.

Pre-game festivities will begin when the Isotopes present the City of Albuquerque with a check in the excess of $1.5 million from rent and surcharge payments from the 2022 season. The cumulative amount since the club's inaugural 2003 season now totals nearly $32 million.

The Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by retiring New Mexico Weatherman Steve Stucker, who has been the widely-popular weatherman for KOB's morning show Eyewitness News 4 Today since 1990.

Both the Isotopes and Bees will be introduced and line up down the foul lines for the presentation of colors by the Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue followed by the National Anthem, performed by Catherine Powdrell. Additionally, during the middle of the seventh inning, Powdrell will sing God Bless America.

Gates open at 5:30 pm to RGCU Field, and the first 2,000 fans will receive an Orbit Fleece Blanket, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.

Tickets are still available and fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday-Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or Saturday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

