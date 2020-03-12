Isotopes Issue Statement Regarding Delay of MiLB Season

The Albuquerque Isotopes fully support Minor League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. Our Opening Night was originally scheduled for April 14, but our opening will now be delayed for an undetermined amount of time.

With the ever-evolving situation around COVID-19, the prudent and socially responsible thing to do is to proceed with an abundance of caution. Furthermore, we appreciate the direction that the City and State have taken relative to large events and are in full support of every effort being taken to protect the public.

The health and safety of our fans, staff, players, and everyone who frequents the ballpark is of upmost priority and importance.

We will keep everyone updated with plans for our 2020 season once those decisions have been made. For the time being, fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

