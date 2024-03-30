Isotopes Hold on to Defeat Chihuahuas, 6-5

March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Isotopes plated three runs in the third and sixth innings apiece, and rode an excellent performance by starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann to a 6-5 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Kauffmann twirled five innings of two-hit, one-run ball. He walked just one, struck out six and retired the final 10 batters he faced.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have split their first two contests of a season for the 13th time in club history, all coming since 2006. They have started 2-0 five times and 0-2 on two occasions.

- Kauffmann pitched at least five innings with zero or one run allowed for just the third time in 33 starts for Albuquerque (also: Aug. 4, 2023 vs. Las Vegas; Sept. 21, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City). He induced 13 swing and misses of 78 total pitches on the evening.

- Montes registered his second-straight two-hit game to start the season. He has hit safely in 15 of 16 games dating back to Sept. 3, with six multi-hit contests during the stretch.

- Greg Jones set the table from the leadoff spot with three walks (first time since June 16, 2022 at Rocket City) and two stolen bases (18th time in his professional career).

- Grant Lavigne made his Triple-A debut and was 2-for-4, including a double to left-center that was clobbered at 108.8 MPH, the hardest-hit ball of the evening.

- Julio Carreras was 2-for-4 with a bunt single and RBI triple. The three-bagger was his first at the Triple-A level.

- Sean Bouchard also delivered a triple, his first since since Aug. 19, 2022 at Tacoma.

- Connor Kaiser laid down a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning. In 2023, Albuquerque only registered eight sacrifices during the entire campaign.

- Hunter Goodman has doubles in consecutive games for the second time as an Isotope. He accomplished the feat in three-straight contests from Aug. 16-18 last year vs. El Paso.

- Riley Pint hit two batters in an outing for the fifth time in his professional career (also: Sept. 1, 2016 at Orem; May 23, 2017 vs. Rome; April 20, 2019 vs. West Virginia; June 11, 2022 at Portland).

- Overall, Albuquerque's pitching staff plunked four Chihuahuas, their most hit-by-pitches since Aug. 10, 2023 at Round Rock (also four).

- Despite surrendering two runs in the ninth, Matt Carasiti became the first pitcher in Isotopes history to record a save in four different seasons (2016, 2017, 2023 and 2024).

- The Isotopes reached double digits in strikeouts at the plate (15 yesterday, 10 today) in the first two games of a season for the third time in club history (also: 2021 vs. Sugar Land, 2023 at Round Rock).

On Deck: Albuquerque and El Paso play the rubber game of this season-opening set tomorrow. Kids are invited to participate in a pre-game Easter candy hunt on the field from 12:30-1 PM. Magnet Schedules will be given to the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of Maddox Management LLC. Right-hander Tanner Gordon is scheduled to start for the Isotopes against southpaw Ryan Carpenter, who was Albuquerque's 2017 Pitcher of the Year.

