Isotopes Fall in Extras for Fifth-Straight Loss, 9-7

September 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated seven runs over the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game and send it to extras, but the Chihuahuas scored two runs in the tenth while holding Albuquerque scoreless to claim a 9-7 victory in ten innings Friday night at Isotopes Park.

Offensively, the Isotopes tallied 14 hits, three doubles and two homers. D.J. Peterson led the way with a grand slam. Jonathan Morales recorded four hits and a double. Sam Hilliard recorded three hits and a double. Tim Lopes hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth.

The Chihuahuas took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Brett Sullivan RBI single. El Paso added to its lead, 5-0, in the third with a four spot, including a two-run homer by Kyle Martin.

Two more El Paso runs crossed the plate in the seventh to extend their lead to 7-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Peterson smacked a grand slam to trim the deficit to 7-4.

The Isotopes then tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a solo homer by Lopes and two-run single by Hilliard.

El Paso plated two runs in the tenth on a Reinaldo Ilarraza two-run homer. Albuquerque failed to score in the home half of the 10th.

Karl Kauffmann did not factor into the decision after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits, three walks and one homer while fanning 11-a career-high. Zach Lee was charged with his fifth loss of the year.

Topes Scope: - Peterson's grand slam in the eighth inning was the Isotopes 13th of the season-tying an MiLB record set in 1995 by the Indianapolis Indians. They are one away from tying the MLB record set by the 2000 Oakland Athletics and 2006 Cleveland Indians.

-Peterson's slam was also the 213th homer by the Isotopes this season-breaking a franchise record set in 2019. Albuquerque now has 214 on the season-the most in all of MiLB.

-The Isotopes are currently on a five-game losing streak, the fourth time this season with at least a four-game skid and one off the season-high.

-Albuquerque has now lost nine in-a-row at Isotopes park-the longest skid at home in franchise history. During the streak they have been outscored 96-40.

-The Isotopes have now lost 10-straight to El Paso-the longest losing streak to the Chihuahuas in franchise history.

-The Isotopes allowed one run in the first frame tonight and relented 137 runs in the first frame for the season-the most in all of pro ball.

-Albuquerque is now 3-7 in extra innings and 1-3 at home.

-Morales tallied his 25th multi-hit effort and his second four-hit game of the season (June 18 vs. Salt Lake, GM1).

-Peterson now has three homers in his last six games. It was also his first grand slam of the year.

-Hilliard recorded his first three-hit game of the year for the Isotopes. He has five multi-hit games in his last nine since returning to the Isotopes lineup.

-Lopes pinch hit home run is the first since L.J. Hatch on July 1 vs. Sugar Land.

-Kauffmann's 11 punchouts are the most by an Isotopes pitcher this season and the most since July 1, 2017, at Tacoma when Ryan Carpenter fanned 11.

-Kauffmann also threw 102 pitches-the most by an Isotopes pitcher this season.

-Will Gaddis made his Triple-A debut and tossed 2.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with one strikeout.

-The Isotopes batters struck out 14 times on the night, tied for the third-most all season. They have been fanned 14 times in a game twice (May 31 at Sugar Land).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas will play game six of the series Saturday at 6:35 pm. Logan Allen is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while El Paso is slated to start Matt Waldron.

