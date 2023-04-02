Isotopes Claim Opening Series with 10-2 Win

Round Rock, TX - Cole Tucker belted a three-run homer to highlight a seven-run first frame to propel the Isotopes to a 10-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

With the win, the Isotopes (2-1) claimed the three-game series against the Express (1-2).

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes won their ninth opening series in club history and first since taking three-straight from 2017-19 (all three against Salt Lake).

-The seven runs plated in the first frame are the most scored in an inning since August 26, 2022, when the Isotopes plated eight, a 2022 season high, against El Paso.

-Tucker hit his first homer of the year, a three-run shot that travelled 448 ft. He has a hit, walk and RBI in both games he's played this season. It was Tucker's first three RBI game since driving in four Oct. 1, 2021 with Pittsburgh.

-Jameson Hannah reached base three times, one hit and two walks. He has three walks in two games.

-Nolan Jones connected on his third homer in three games. He has a three-game hitting streak to begin the season. Jones also has two multi-hit games.

-Michael Toglia hit a solo homer in the fifth frame for his first of the year and drove in three for the game via a two-run double in the first. It was his first three RBI game since driving in four on Sept. 7, 2022, with Colorado.

-Connor Kaiser swatted his first homer of the year and first since Aug. 14, 2022, with Double-A San Antonio. He has a hit in both contests he's played this year.

-Hunter Stovall picked up his first multi-hit effort of the year.

-Jones and Toglia smacked back-to-back jacks in the fifth frame, marking the team's first back-to-back homers since Sept. 21, 2022, when D.J. Peterson and Doyle combined for the feat.

-The 10 runs scored are a season-high and the most since plating 15 against El Paso on Sept. 26.

-Peter Lambert did not factor into the after tossing 2.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk with a strikeout. It was Lambert's first regular season game action since June 1, 2022, at Sugar Land.

-Jeff Criswell made his Isotopes debut and earned the win. He threw 3.2 shutout innings and allowed two hits and two walks with five punchouts. It was the first time Criswell did not allow a run in an outing since throwing 5.0 shutout frames for High-A Lansing May 12, 2022.

-Criswell, Matt Carasiti and Blair Calvo combined to shutout the Express over the final six frames.

-Carasiti made his first appearance for the Isotopes since June 24, 2017.

-The Isotopes have yet to allow a longball, which is tied for the longest streak without allowing a homer to start a season (2016 at Tacoma).

-Four Albuquerque hitters collected multi-hit efforts (Jones, Toglia, Stovall and Kaiser) while four Albuquerque hitters also drove in multiple runs (Jones, Toglia, Tucker and Kaiser).

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes Home Opener is set for 6:35 pm Tuesday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park against the Salt Lake Bees. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an Orbit fleece blanket, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.

