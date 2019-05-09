ISM Connect Expanding Allegiant Airline Network to Memorial Stadium

BOISE, ID: ISM Connect, a national technology and media firm, will expand its Allegiant Airline Network to Memorial Stadium, home of the Boise Hawks, this season. ISM launched its network across 25 ballparks on the MiLB's Opening Night earlier this month, officially introducing the world's first and only integrated, in-venue smart network of fan engagement technology.

"We feel this is a great way for us to connect with Hawks Nation and bring a state-of-the-art, content delivery system, unparalleled to anyone in the Valley," said Boise Hawks General Manager, Bob Flannery.

The Allegiant Airline Network uses digital content and smart display technology to support teams' efforts to further connect with fans as well as improve brand partners' in-venue engagement with consumers. ISM Connect has already activated 300 smart displays and delivered targeted marketing and custom branded content to an engaged audience of nearly 5 million MiLB fans. Using the displays' audience measurement capabilities, the Boise Hawks can measure fan engagement.

"Teams and their partners are seeking new ways to connect with fans and technology is paving the way," said Kent Heyman, CEO of ISM Connect. "Already, we've built the only smart network of fan engagement technology, developed and published captivating content, and added a new dimension to the fan experience."

Across the 25 active ballparks, ISM published 400 pieces of content on Opening Night, including 25% local templates, 50% local content and advertising, and 25% local sales and national templates.

Fan engagement with the Ballpark Insider social community quickly swelled to nearly 3,000 followers in its first few weeks, complementing the Allegiant Airline Network with a mix of baseball history, quotes, trivia, ballpark promotions, and introductions to team mascots.

