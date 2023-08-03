Isles365 Is Your Year-Round Membership

August 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are pleased to unveil the brand-new Isles365 membership program, giving all full-season ticket holders unprecedented access, exclusive experiences, and customized benefits year-round. There is no offseason for Isles365 members!

The new model continues many of the perks that Islanders fans have grown accustomed to, such as free parking, unparalleled access to the team, New York Islanders exclusive events, and other membership gifts. However, Isles365 will also add new benefits and value such as a holiday skate with the players, Paint-the-Ice event, and more.

"We're excited to announce the ultimate membership program designed exclusively for our most loyal fans," Islanders Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Jon Forsberg said. "We have a full staff at the heart of Isles365 that's dedicated to this program with everyone on call at all times of the year, constantly absorbing new ideas and suggestions to keep growing the fan experience. This program will consistently be improved with new benefits and events."

TICKETING BENEFITS FOR ISLES365 MEMBERS

- Ticket Exchange Program

- Total Mortgage Arena Pre-Sales

- New York Islanders Exclusive Events

- Membership Gifts

- Family & Friend Flex Vouchers

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS BENEFITS

- 2023-24 Season Kickoff Dinner

- Exclusive Away Game Bus Trip

- Paint-the-Ice Event

- Holiday Skate with the Players

- Season Ticket Member Display Wall

DISCOUNTS & SAVINGS BENEFITS

- 15% Off All Merchandise and Concessions at Total Mortgage Arena

- Free Gameday Parking

- First Round Calder Cup Playoff Tickets

For more information on each benefit and how you can become the newest member of the Islanders family, please visit Isles365.com or contact our ticketing department at 203-579-5231 or tickets@bridgeportislanders.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2023

Isles365 Is Your Year-Round Membership - Bridgeport Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.