Islanders Split Games in Nova Scotia, Goriunov Returns to Charlottetown Next

February 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders put in a strong effort on the road against the Cape Breton Eagles but came up short in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night.

Despite leading in shots and controlling much of the play, the Isles couldn't find enough offence to break through Eagles goaltender Alexis Cournoyer, who was the difference-maker in the game.

The Isles came out flying in the opening period, outshooting Cape Breton 12-5 and earning multiple powerplay opportunities, including a lengthy 5-on-3. However, Cournoyer stood tall, making key stops, including a breakaway save on Ethan Montroy late in the frame.

Nicolas Ruccia, facing his former team, also made a highlight-reel save in the dying seconds to keep the game scoreless heading into the 1st intermission.

Cape Breton found the breakthrough in the 2nd period. While the Islanders were killing off a 4-minute double-minor to Ethan Montroy, Cole Burbidge capitalized on a breakaway, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 11:09. The Isles protested an apparent interference that led to the goal, but the call stood.

Charlottetown responded late in the period with relentless pressure. Kyle Powers finally found the equalizer, jamming home his 11th goal of the season after a great setup by Montroy. Zachary Plamondon also picked up an assist on the play, and after a video review confirmed the goal, the game was tied 1-1 heading into the 3rd.

The Isles' momentum was short-lived, as just 40 seconds into the final frame, Burbidge struck again, capitalizing on an unfortunate bounce to restore Cape Breton's lead.

The Islanders pushed hard for the tying goal, outshooting the Eagles 26-20, but Cournoyer continued his stellar play. A late goal from Andrew Brown at 13:31 gave the Eagles the insurance marker they needed, sealing the 3-1 victory.

Tensions flared late, with questionable calls and a hard hit from behind on Matt Butler that went unpenalized. Despite the frustrations, the Isles kept pressing but couldn't solve Cournoyer, finishing the night 0-for-5 on the powerplay.

With the loss, the Islanders are still just 6 points behind the Eagles in the standings, making every game down the stretch all the more critical. They'll look to bounce back in their next matchup as they continue their push for playoff positioning.

The game marks a reset for the Isles' top scorers, as Matt Butler's incredible 13-game point streak has come to an end. Meanwhile, defenseman Owen Conrad etched his name in franchise history, finishing third all-time with a 10-game point streak. Both will look to start fresh and help Charlottetown bounce back in a key matchup.

The Islanders return home next Friday to face the red-hot Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, led by former Islander Egor Goriunov, now the Armada's top goal-scorer.

Since the trade, Goriunov has fueled the Armada's surge in 2025 and will look to make an impact against his old team. Charlottetown, eager to rebound from a tough road trip, aims to shut down their former star and keep their strong start to the year rolling.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.