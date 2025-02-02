Islanders Rally Late for Thrilling 4-3 Victory over Gatineau

February 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders battled through adversity and a flurry of penalties to secure a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday evening.

Despite missing key players due to suspension and injury, the Isles dug deep and delivered an electrifying comeback on the road.

Fast Start, Tight 1st Period

For the third consecutive game, the Islanders scored on their first shot of the night.

Less than a minute into the game, Nathan Leek fired a shot on net and Jabez Seymour buried the rebound to give Charlottetown a quick 1-0 lead. Kyle Powers picked up an assist on the goal, making it a perfect start for the Isles.

Gatineau responded with a power-play marker at 8:11, as Gabriel Seguin tipped in a shot from the point to even the score at 1-1.

The Islanders pushed hard for a go-ahead goal, generating multiple scoring chances, but Olympiques netminder stood tall. A physical, back-and-forth 1st period ended in a deadlock, with shots tied at 7-7.

2nd Period: Special Teams Battle

The Isles began the 2nd frame on the power play but were caught off guard just 23 seconds in, as Justin Boisselle struck shorthanded to give Gatineau a 2-1 lead.

Charlottetown, however, quickly capitalized with Pavel Simek ripping home a shot to tie the game 2-2 for his 2nd goal in as many games.

The Isles continued to press but were hampered by penalty trouble. Gatineau took advantage of a questionable call against Anthony Flanagan, reclaiming the lead 3-2 on a power-play goal by Julien Paille at 10:57.

The Islanders were then forced to kill off another controversial penalty late in the period. Despite the adversity, they trailed by just one goal heading into the final frame.

Islanders Take Over Late

The 3rd period saw the Isles push hard for the equalizer while continuing to battle penalty calls.

After killing off an early power play, Charlottetown finally broke through with 10 minutes to play, as Nathan Leek battled in front and buried a goal to tie the game at 3-3. Marcus Kearsey and Matt Butler picked up the assists.

With momentum swinging in their favor, Ottawa native Kyle Powers delivered the game-winning moment in front of family and friends, sniping a shot high blocker-side to put the Isles ahead 4-3 with under 5 minutes remaining. Owen Conrad provided the setup, and Charlottetown locked things down in the final moments to secure the victory.

Goaltending and Grit - Keys to the Win

Nicolas Ruccia, one of the league's hottest goaltenders was solid once again, making key stops down the stretch. The Isles' penalty kill was put to the test, facing 8 Gatineau power plays, but they held firm when it mattered most.

Despite missing key forwards Ross Campbell, Simon Hughes, and Jude Herron, the Islanders found a way to win. Showing resilience and depth.

Weekend Recap

The Isles finished the trip with 2 wins in 3 games, starting with a dominant 6-3 victory over Rouyn-Noranda before a tough 10-6 loss in Val-d'Or. The team showed resilience, bouncing back against Gatineau to cap off a strong weekend.

Charlottetown returns home for two big games this week. Friday is Nurses Night & Ross Campbell Night against Baie-Comeau, as the Isles honour Ross' hometown of Souris and take on Alexis Michaud in his return to Charlottetown.

Saturday is Country Night vs. the 1st-place Moncton Wildcats, a must-see showdown. The Isles have won five of their last seven and will look to keep rolling at home and get their 1st win against the Wildcats this season.

