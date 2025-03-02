Islanders Push Quebec's Best to the Edge in Front of Full House in Charlottetown

March 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In front of a nearly sold-out crowd at the Eastlink Centre, the Charlottetown Islanders left it all on the ice but came up just short in a nail-biting 1-0 loss to the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday night.

A goaltending duel between Nicolas Ruccia and Riley Mercer stole the show, as both netminders put on a performance for the ages in a game that had the full house on its feet from start to finish.

Coming off a frustrating 3-1 loss the night before despite outshooting Blainville-Boisbriand 28-17, the Islanders welcomed Ross Campbell back into the lineup. His presence was immediately felt as he brought energy and intensity to an Isles team determined to bounce back.

The 1st period saw Charlottetown come out strong, dictating play in the neutral zone and generating early chances. Nathan Leek had the best opportunity of the opening minutes, ringing a shot off the post with a wide-open net staring him down.

Drummondville, also looking to rebound after a loss to Moncton, slowly began to take control. With 5:21 left in the first, they broke through. A rebound goal past Ruccia was upheld after a lengthy review, despite heavy contact with the Isles' netminder. Voltigeurs took a 1-0 lead nonetheless.

Charlottetown had a late power play to close the period but couldn't capitalize as they headed into the 1st intermission trailing by one.

The 2nd period saw the Isles flip the script, outshooting Drummondville 13-5 and generating sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

Jabez Seymour and Kyle Powers were buzzing, creating havoc on every shift. While Ethan Montroy's line with Powers and Leek continued to apply pressure. The Islanders evened up the shot count at 20-20 by the end of the frame but were still searching for that elusive first goal.

With the crowd fully engaged, the 3rd period was a high-intensity battle.

Ruccia made several jaw-dropping saves to keep his team within striking distance, including a sprawling stop that had fans chanting his name. At the other end, Mercer matched him save for save as the Islanders fired 17 3rd-period shots but couldn't solve the Voltigeurs netminder.

A late power play with just 46 seconds remaining gave Charlottetown a final chance, and with the goalie pulled, they threw everything at the net. However, Mercer stood tall, securing the shutout and handing the Isles a heartbreaking loss.

Despite the defeat, Charlottetown proved once again that they can go toe-to-toe with the best. Drummondville leads the Western Conference and are last year's champions.

Ruccia, who finished with 27 saves on 28 shots, earned 2nd-star honors, while Mercer was the game's 1st star with a 37-save shutout.

The Islanders now turn their focus to their final Quebec road trip of the season, where they will face Sherbrooke, Blainville-Boisbriand, and a potential first-round playoff opponent, the Rimouski Oceanic.

While the scoreboard didn't favor them, the Islanders left it all on the ice. The grit, heart, and effort on was full display in one of the most thrilling games of the season in front of our biggest crowd yet with 3,642 in attendance.

