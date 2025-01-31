Islanders' Offense Shines Despite Tough Loss in Val-D'Or

January 31, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders lit up the scoreboard on Saturday night, but defensive struggles and penalty troubles led to a high-scoring 10-6 loss against the Val-d'Or Foreurs at the Centre Agnico Eagle.

Coming off a thrilling 6-3 victory against the tough Rouyn-Noranda Huskies the night before, the Islanders entered the game as the hottest team in the QMJHL since the start of the new year.

A hot start in the 1st

The momentum carried over early, as Charlottetown scored on their first shot for the second consecutive night. Matt Butler wasted no time, ripping a shot past Val-d'Or goaltender Emile Beaunoyer just 56 seconds into the game, assisted by Ross Campbell.

The Isles kept pushing and just minutes later, 16-year-old Jude Herron continued his impressive form scoring his 3rd goal in two games to make it 2-0. Ross Campbell picked up his second assist of the night, while Jaybez Seymour also contributed on the play.

Charlottetown dominated the early going, outshooting Val-d'Or 4-0 before the Foreurs found their footing.

Val-d'Or responded quickly however, cutting the lead in half with a goal from Philippe Veilleux off a clean faceoff win.

The Foreurs then had their first power play of the game, but the Islanders' penalty kill remained solid and shut them down.

Charlottetown regained momentum with a power play of their own when newcomer Pavel Simek scored his 1st as an Islander, extending the Isles' impressive streak to 3 power-play goals in two games. Assists went to Simon Hughes and Matt Butler, making it 3-1.

However, defensive lapses proved costly late in the period, as Samuel Fiala scored before Veilleux netted his second of the night to tie the game at 3-3 heading into the intermission. The Islanders had started strong, but their defensive struggles allowed the Foreurs to claw back into the game.

2nd Period Struggles

The Foreurs carried their momentum into the 2nd period, taking the lead early when Zach Plamondon was called for delay of game, and Val-d'Or capitalized on the power play.

Charlottetown quickly responded as Ross Campbell found the back of the net, assisted by Butler and Hughes, tying the game at 4-4.

But the defensive miscues continued, and Veilleux completed his hat-trick just minutes later.

Isles goaltender Donald Hickey, who had been outstanding in 2025 with a 9-1 record in his last 10 starts, had an uncharacteristically tough outing. Allowing five goals on 11 shots, Nicolas Ruccia came in to relieve him.

Shortly after the change, Val-d'Or added another goal from Nathan Brisson, extending their lead to 6-4.

The Islanders had chances to cut the deficit, but penalties disrupted their rhythm. A cross-checking call on Ethan Montroy and a game misconduct to Ross Campbell for head contact put the Isles on an extended penalty kill.

Val-d'Or capitalized late in the 2nd, with Brisson netting his second of the game, giving the Foreurs a commanding 7-4 lead heading into the 3rd period.

Foreurs Close It Out

Brisson completed a hat-trick of his own early in the 3rd on the power play, marking the second Foreurs player to register 3 goals on the night.

Charlottetown struggled to stay disciplined, taking their sixth penalty of the game midway through the period, and Veilleux scored his 4th goal of the night to make it 9-4. It was the most goals allowed by the Islanders in a game this season.

Despite the deficit, the Islanders didn't go down quietly. Matt Butler picked up his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Nathan Leek, cutting the lead to 9-5.

Charlottetown then capitalized on a power play as Butler set up Will Shields for the Isles' 6th goal, finishing with a 5-point night (2G, 3A).

However, the Foreurs held on, securing the 10-6 victory with an empty netter from Noah Reinhart.

Looking Ahead

While the Islanders will want to put this game behind them, their offensive depth continues to shine. With 15 goals over their last 2 games, the team has solidified itself as one of the most dangerous units in the league. However, defensive adjustments and discipline will be key heading into their next matchup.

Charlottetown wraps up their Quebec road trip on Sunday afternoon in Gatineau, taking on the Olympiques at 4 PM. The Isles will look to bounce back and regain their defensive structure as they aim to continue their rise up the standings in the second half of the season.

