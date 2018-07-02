Islanders Bring Back Christopher Gibson

July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with goaltender Christopher Gibson on a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) deal.

Gibson, 25, played eight games with the Islanders during his fifth pro season and went 2-3-2 with a 3.65 goals-against-average and .908 save percentage. He earned a 50-save victory against the Calgary Flames on March 11, 2018 and made 36 stops in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 20, 2018.

In addition, Gibson played a team-high 37 games with the Sound Tigers last season. He posted a 19-14-1 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average., .906 save percentage and a career-best four shutouts. His stellar play was rewarded with a selection to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Karkkila, Finland, Gibson has a record of 73-48-12 with eight shutouts in 143 career AHL games between the Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies. He is currently fifth on Bridgeport's all-time wins list (44) and fourth in games played among netminders (86). In addition, Gibson played four NHL games with the Islanders during the 2015-16 season, including his debut on Jan. 2, 2016 against the Pittsburgh Penguins (in relief). Gibson earned his first NHL start on April 5, 2016 and made 29 saves against the Washington Capitals as the Islanders came back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime, which clinched a spot in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Gibson spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. He earned CHL Goaltender of the Week honors on five occasions and was named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team in 2010-11. The 6'1, 187-pound netminder also posted the best save percentage of any QMJHL goalie that season (.920).

Gibson was initially selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (#49 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

