Islanders Announce Rookie Camp Roster
September 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The New York Islanders have announced their roster for rookie camp, which began Thursday, Sept. 15th. The camp roster features 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. They are listed below alphabetically by position.
FORWARDS 13
51 - Collin Adams
71 - Erik Brown
56 - William Dufour
49 - Arnaud Durandeau
37 - Simon Holmstrom
65 - Ruslan Iskhakov
59 - Blade Jenkins
72 - Daylan Kueffer
68 - Jimmy Lambert
52 - Kyle MacLean
74 - Matthew Maggio
57 - Reece Newkirk
43 - Aatu Raty
DEFENSEMEN 9
48 - Samuel Bolduc
39 - Dennis Cholowski
63 - Trevor Cosgrove
66 - Isaiah George
7 - Grant Hutton
61 - Ryan MacKinnon
62 - Connor McCarthy
2 - Robin Salo
64 - Vincent Sevigny
GOALTENDERS 3
60 - Tristan Lennox
1 - Jakub Skarek
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
