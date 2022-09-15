Islanders Announce Rookie Camp Roster

September 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







The New York Islanders have announced their roster for rookie camp, which began Thursday, Sept. 15th. The camp roster features 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. They are listed below alphabetically by position.

FORWARDS 13

51 - Collin Adams

71 - Erik Brown

56 - William Dufour

49 - Arnaud Durandeau

37 - Simon Holmstrom

65 - Ruslan Iskhakov

59 - Blade Jenkins

72 - Daylan Kueffer

68 - Jimmy Lambert

52 - Kyle MacLean

74 - Matthew Maggio

57 - Reece Newkirk

43 - Aatu Raty

DEFENSEMEN 9

48 - Samuel Bolduc

39 - Dennis Cholowski

63 - Trevor Cosgrove

66 - Isaiah George

7 - Grant Hutton

61 - Ryan MacKinnon

62 - Connor McCarthy

2 - Robin Salo

64 - Vincent Sevigny

GOALTENDERS 3

60 - Tristan Lennox

1 - Jakub Skarek

70 - Henrik Tikkanen

