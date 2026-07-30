Islanders Announce Partnership with Shamrock Hospitality Group

Published on July 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to welcome a new concession partnership. Shamrock Hospitality Group, the parent company of Olde Dublin Pub, Claddagh Oyster House, and The Local, will be taking over the concessions and bar and suite services at the Eastlink Centre.

Managing partner of Shamrock Hospitality Group, Kent MacPhee, says their goal is to continue their mission of creating a phenomenal guest and fan experience.

"We've been longtime supporters of the Islanders and couldn't be more excited to partner with them," said MacPhee. "This partnership takes our support for the team to a whole new level. We get to make sure anyone who interacts with us has a great experience, which includes fans, guests, players, staff, and anyone else."

"We're proud to welcome the Shamrock Hospitality Group to Eastlink Centre Charlottetown," said Eastlink Centre's General Manager, John Abbott. "Together, we'll deliver more choices and a memorable experience for thousands of guests who attend sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings at our venue each year."

Like Abbott, Islanders President and General Manager Scott Harris notes how impactful Shamrock Hospitality will be on the community at the Eastlink Centre.

"Landing this partnership, just like Ladner's Source for Sports, is like drafting two additional first-round picks this off-season," said Harris. "This is guaranteed to elevate the experience for our fans, guests and visitors, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with a local and highly respected group in PEI."

The Charlottetown Islanders would like to thank everyone who served our fans in previous seasons. Their hard work and dedication helped create a welcoming game-day experience, and we sincerely appreciate everything they contributed.

The Islanders home opener is set for September 18 as they host the Moncton Wildcats. Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now, along with 15-Game Packs. Fans can secure their seats for an exciting new era of Islanders hockey by purchasing online or by visiting the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

The Islanders home opener is set for September 18 as they host the Moncton Wildcats. Season tickets and 15-Game Packs for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats for an exciting new era of Islanders hockey by purchasing online or by visiting the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

For the latest Islanders news, follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/IslandersHKY), Twitter (@IslandersHKY), Instagram (@IslandersHKY), or sign up for the official Newsletter.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2026

Islanders Announce Partnership with Shamrock Hospitality Group - Charlottetown Islanders

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